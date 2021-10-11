Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 58,793 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Dover worth $372,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

DOV stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

