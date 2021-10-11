Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Waters worth $365,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

NYSE WAT opened at $343.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.32.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

