Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Regions Financial worth $379,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

