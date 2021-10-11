Geode Capital Management LLC Has $342.11 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Entergy worth $342,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,138,000 after buying an additional 42,036 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

