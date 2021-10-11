Geode Capital Management LLC Has $383.36 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Caesars Entertainment worth $383,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 66.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.8% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 175,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $113.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

