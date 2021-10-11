Geode Capital Management LLC Has $388.30 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Halliburton worth $388,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,830,053 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after buying an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,477 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 55,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.