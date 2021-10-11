Geode Capital Management LLC Has $396.84 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870,469 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Carnival Co. & worth $396,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $23.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

