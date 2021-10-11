Geode Capital Management LLC Has $406.61 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $406,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.92.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $357.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.70 and a 12 month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

