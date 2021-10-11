Geode Capital Management LLC Has $408.39 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $408,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

EXPD stock opened at $114.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

