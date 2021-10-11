Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Pool worth $353,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 15.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.83.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $446.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.06 and a 200 day moving average of $443.47. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

