Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 129,738 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $397,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 80.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 372,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 166,453 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $79.31 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.