Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 147,358 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Omnicom Group worth $350,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

