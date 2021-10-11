Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,056 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Nasdaq worth $385,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $197.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.27.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

