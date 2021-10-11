Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,617 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of MarketAxess worth $356,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 644.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $410.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.26 and its 200-day moving average is $467.10. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.70 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

