Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of NetApp worth $367,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetApp by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after purchasing an additional 409,376 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,977,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,418,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $91.51 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

