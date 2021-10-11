Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Arista Networks worth $351,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $72,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,180 shares of company stock valued at $74,923,427. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $371.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.35 and a 12 month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

