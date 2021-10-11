Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,559,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,771 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of KeyCorp worth $361,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

