Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $453,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after purchasing an additional 903,560 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after purchasing an additional 813,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $65.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

