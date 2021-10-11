Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 64,038 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $363,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,268,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $262.55 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.81 and its 200 day moving average is $267.66. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.