GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 1,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $977.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

