Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRPTF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of GRPTF opened at $16.17 on Monday. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

