GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 6.6%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 69,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GHRS shares. Cowen started coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

