Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$44.97. 696,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,879. The stock has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$26.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.46.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.