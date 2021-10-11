Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

