GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

