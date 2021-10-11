Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 215,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.