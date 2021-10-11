Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.04

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 375046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue raised Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

