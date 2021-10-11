Glitch Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $53.03 million and $2.01 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001173 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00058541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00125525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,973.74 or 0.99877559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.36 or 0.06097724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

