Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.78. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 355 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

