Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,192 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.77% of Global Net Lease worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

