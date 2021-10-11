Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $153.22

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.22 and last traded at $153.23, with a volume of 49736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Get Global Payments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.