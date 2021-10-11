Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.02

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55), with a volume of 20193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.75 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £74.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06.

Global Ports Company Profile (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

