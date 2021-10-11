Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.02

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55), with a volume of 20193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.75 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £74.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

