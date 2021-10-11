GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Achieves $871,422.44 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $871,422.44 and $3,979.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,218.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.83 or 0.06100851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00306979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.23 or 0.01033283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00093074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.20 or 0.00466980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00336183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00308272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004798 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

