GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Stock Price Down 73.2%

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)’s stock price dropped 73.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 676,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 82,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market cap of C$284.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.66.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

