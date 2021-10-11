GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $185.30

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.30 and last traded at $186.30, with a volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.70.

GNNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average of $248.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

