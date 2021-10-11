GoChain Price Tops $0.0318 on Top Exchanges (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market cap of $35.01 million and $1.13 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 161% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,150,399,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,524,197 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

