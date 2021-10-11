GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.62

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.62 and last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 23486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

