Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOL. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOL opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

