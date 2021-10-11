Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $14,940.43

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 61.6% lower against the dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $14,940.43 and approximately $133.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00058910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00127055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00077787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,780.48 or 0.99979728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.04 or 0.06020279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

