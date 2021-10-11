Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post $254.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.69 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $205.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.39 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

