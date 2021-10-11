GoldFund Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 111.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $179,691.02 and approximately $8.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004359 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

