Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 179,911 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

