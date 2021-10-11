Golff (GOF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.17 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Golff has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Golff coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00204519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00095579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (GOF) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

