Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.65. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,970.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,202 shares of company stock worth $941,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

