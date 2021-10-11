Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.
GOOD opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £57.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.05.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
