Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

GOOD opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £57.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.05.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

