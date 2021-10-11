Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 43,091 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

