Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s share price rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 4,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 570,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.