Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $95,039.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00058298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00125393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00075563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,733.48 or 0.99960267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.97 or 0.06108551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.