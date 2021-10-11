Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 1,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 119,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $938.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.87. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

